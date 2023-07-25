Partner Content By KT Engage
Property Home Real Estate LLC closes whooping Dh36.5 million deal
The real estate company is achieving remarkable milestones and delivering unparalleled service
Property Home Real Estate LLC has recently celebrated significant achievements, showcasing its commitment to excellence as Arafath Hussain Rizvi, senior property consultant, closed a remarkable deal for the 'Majestic Vista (Automobili Lamborghini)' villa in Dubai Hills community by Emaar, achieving a record-breaking value of Dh36.5 million. This sale marks the highest value at which any villa has been sold in Majestic Vista to date, reflecting the company's expertise and negotiation skills. Additionally, over the past three months, Property Home has successfully sold properties worth approximately Dh75 million across the UAE. Furthermore, four of its property consultants have attained the prestigious 'Super-Agent' title from a leading property search portal company, highlighting their exceptional performance and dedication to client satisfaction.
The brokerage company is based in the UAE, and is making waves in the real estate industry since its establishment in June 2019. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to exceptional service, Property Home specialises in buying, selling, and leasing properties across the country.
At Property Home Real Estate LLC, the team understands the challenges involved in buying, selling, or renting properties. The company's certified and skilled consultants work closely with clients to understand their unique requirements and provide tailored solutions. Whether it's off-plan or ready properties in the primary market or properties in the secondary market, Property Home acts as a reliable broker, facilitating seamless transactions. The company also offers leasing services in collaboration with leading property management companies.
The company is affiliated with Multiline Design and Contracting LLC, its sister company. This partnership allows clients to experience a seamless journey from property selection to customisation. With expertise in both real estate brokerage and interior design and contracting solutions, Property Home can bring clients' visions of a dream home or business to life.
The company also aims to establish the company's reputation as a trustworthy entity in the industry, emphasising its dedication to professionalism and excellence. Furthermore, Property Home aligns its work ethics with the interests of the property consultants working for them by offering an attractive commission structure of up to 70 per cent.
Beyond transaction facilitation, Property Home Real Estate LLC aims to empower its clients with comprehensive insights into the real estate market. By offering in-depth market knowledge and guidance, the company ensures clients make informed decisions and navigate the industry with confidence. The focus is not only on closing deals but also on broadening clients' understanding of the market.
The company continues to scale new heights and deliver exceptional service, its legacy as a visionary leader in the real estate sector is sure to endure and inspire others in the industry. With a focus on expanding its presence, Property Home strives to build trust, deliver unparalleled service, and attract top-tier agents and brokers to join its team.
For more information, email info@propertyhome.ae or call +971 55 3911170.
