'Profound experience': Devotees celebrate Hindu temple’s opening with colourful event

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 1:10 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 1:39 PM

More than 1,100 people took part in the ‘Palkhi Yatra’ – a grand procession of community members celebrating the cultural diversity at the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Such devotional processions usually precede or follow the opening of a new Hindu temple. The Middle East’s first traditional stone temple was inaugurated on February 14.

During the procession held on Sunday, idols of seven deities consecrated in the seven main shrines of the temple were ceremoniously placed on decorated palanquins and carried around the temple to offer blessings to the community.

Expat communities representing north, south, east, west, and central India participated in the procession wearing their traditional Indian attire and performing and singing devotional songs. Each carried a palanquin with sacred images of the various deities popular in their respective regions of India.

Later, Pujya Brahmviharidas Swami, the project head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, addressed the community members during an assembly.

Lina Barot, a community member, termed it a “profound experience”.

“I’ve never seen so much devotional joy and colour as we danced around the Mandir. We thank the BAPS Mandir for opening their hearts to all of us and making everyone feel welcome. We truly feel it is our Mandir. And all that is thanks to the guru, Mahant Swami Maharaj.”

The procession was held as part of a ‘Festival of Harmony’, which marked the opening of the historic temple inaugurated by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Among other events held at the temple before opening and as part of the ‘Festival of Harmony’ included a ‘Yagna for Harmony’ with the participation of more than 980 people, themed days highlighting harmony, civilisation, peace and inspiration.

Alongside the ‘Festival of Harmony’, the temple organised a blood drive in partnership with Aster Clinic.

