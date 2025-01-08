Prizes worth thousands of dirhams: At these UAE cafés, gaming is a serious business

Photos: Supplied

Gaming cafés, once dark, tech-dated spaces, have undergone a dramatic transformation into RGB-lit bustling hubs of social interaction, national tournaments, and training grounds for international champions.

Gamers who frequented the UAE’s many gaming venues in the early 2010s could hardly have imagined the opportunities these spaces would offer today. While some tournaments offer thousands of dirhams in prizes, the upcoming Emirates Gaming League alone will feature a staggering Dh9-million prize pool.

For those who aren’t looking to compete, these cafés offer a unique blend of digital entertainment and real-world socialisation, providing an alternative to gaming at home.

Melting pot of people

With its dark rooms lit with the bright neon lights of powerful PC rigs, Titan Gaming Café exemplifies the modern evolution of gaming spaces. Based in Sharjah, this gaming café has seen the beginnings of the UAE’s esports scene.

Though still relatively young at just two and a half years old, Titan has already hosted over 75 esports tournaments, including two international ones. Notably, the UAE’s Emirates Esports Federation trusted Titan to host the first-ever UAE Esports League.

Despite the growing popularity of esports, Hamad Al-Shamsi, co-founder of Titan, emphasises that gaming cafés and esports cater to different crowds. “Gaming cafés and esports are two different categories; those who come to play at the café on a daily basis are not the same as the people who come to compete in our arena,” he explained.

Al-Shamsi told Khaleej Times that esports have aided, rather then caused, the popularity of gaming cafes in the UAE.

The 35-year-old recounted his favourite memory at such a café 20 years ago when he met many of his current close friends while playing World of Warcraft. The co-founder said he believes people visit these cafés to gather with their friends and make memories like his.

This sentiment holds true across several cafés in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, where many players visit simply to relax with friends, rather than training for tournaments.

‘A treat, not a habit’

Mohammed Munzir, a regular at Ajman gaming cafés, said that playing games at a café is a completely different experience from playing them at home.

The 22-year-old said that he visits one of his regular spots whenever he feels that he needs to unwind. Instead of getting a console at home, he said visiting a café gives him a “stress-free environment where you can fully focus on the game without any distractions".

He believes the rising number of cafés in Ajman is driven by young people who want to "bond with friends while enjoying a shared activity." While not quite 'third spaces', these cafés are relatively affordable for most people and regularly offer food and high-speed internet, making them convenient for longer visits.

Munzir said these cafés have unintended positive consequences for students like himself. Instead of playing games at home, he and his friends only do so at these designated spots. By doing this, he said that gaming is no longer a habit for them but a treat after a stressful exam period or prolonged studying sessions.

“I think gaming is better as an occasional escape, not something that takes over your reality. By keeping gaming outside the home, like at a café, it remains a treat rather than a daily habit,” he said.