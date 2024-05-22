Popular Emirati poet Rabie bin Yaqut passes away

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas
Rabie bin Yaqut, a popular Emirati poet from Ajman, has passed away.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Crown Prince of Ajman, took to Instagram to offer his condolences to the poet's family and loved ones.
"We ask God to have mercy on him and grant him paradise," he said, in a story on the social media application.
The UAE royal also called the veteran the "fruit of Emirati poetry" on X and said, "The maker of joy passed away after a beautiful journey that shaped our consciences and deepened our feelings, leaving a rich legacy of creativity".
Earlier this week, some local news outlets reported that the poet's son had urged people to avoid spreading rumours as Rabie bin Yaqut was recovering from illness.
The prominent poet began writing at the young age of 20 and gained popularity with his graceful and timeless work.
