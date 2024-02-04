Pope Francis praises UAE President's efforts to support human fraternity

Pope Francis. — AFP

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 9:55 PM

Pope Francis congratulated all participants in the Human Fraternity Majlis and those involved in the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, marking the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity.

He also expressed his joy that the journey of dialogue, solidarity, and mutual respect which began in Abu Dhabi five years ago continues to spread tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance of others.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pope Francis also praised the ongoing efforts and unlimited support of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and the Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, for their invaluable initiatives aimed at promoting the values of human fraternity, social solidarity, and the understanding that humans are not only equal but interconnected as brothers and sisters within one human family.

He further emphasised that achieving human fraternity requires recognising the importance of equality among people and promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence.