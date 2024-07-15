Photos: US basketball team in Abu Dhabi to prepare for Olympics

The promotions included cadres from Dubai Police, the State Security Department, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and the General Directorate of Civil Defence
The USA Basketball Men's National Team has arrived in Abu Dhabi as part of their preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
For the second straight summer, the US Basketball Showcase will be hosted in the UAE capital, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.
The team includes star players Stephen Curry and LeBron James, as well as the coaching staff, led by head coach Steve Kerr.
The team was invited to experience the emirate, and welcomed by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Chairman of Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.
Today, the US and Australia will play against each other at 6pm local time (10am ET). The Americans will face Serbia on 17 July. Additionally, Australia and Serbia will tip off on 16 July. The games will be played at Yas Island's Etihad Arena.
