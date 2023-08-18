Photos: UAE President meets Ethiopian PM in Addis Ababa

According to the latest figures released by New World Wealth, around 250 millionaires will move from the UK to Dubai this year
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa on Friday.
Sharing the photos of the meeting on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said: “I was pleased to meet @AbiyAhmedAli in Addis Ababa to discuss strengthening bilateral ties to serve the aspirations of our peoples through economic and sustainable initiatives. The UAE is committed to building bridges of cooperation that foster prosperity and stability for all.”
The official visit of Sheikh Mohamed to Ethiopia comes as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a number of fields in support of the development and prosperity of both nations.
During the visit, the UAE President and the accompanying delegation will hold a series of engagements with the Ethiopian side to highlight opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, food security, energy, trade, investment, technology, and others.
Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception ceremony, featuring the national anthems of both the UAE and Ethiopia, accompanied by a salute of 21 artillery rounds as a tribute to his visit.
A formation of honour guards stood united, offering a warm welcome upon the UAE President's visit.
As the UAE President's plane entered Ethiopian airspace, a group of celebratory warplanes accompanied it to welcome his arrival.
