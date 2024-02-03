Photos: UAE distributes winter clothes, food to people of Gaza

Photos: WAM

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 3:13 PM

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continues distributing winter clothes and food meals to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation 'Gallant Knight 3.'

The ERC teams distributed 80,993 pieces of winter clothes to residents of several areas in the Gaza Strip.

In the context of its humanitarian relief efforts, the ERC continues to operate 16 charity kitchens to distribute meals to displaced persons. The distribution of meals covered 8,000 families, including 32,000 individuals, while the total number of beneficiaries of the food programme reached 112,993.

As part of the operation, the ERC launched a humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip, as part of its annual winter aid campaign, which includes about 1,650,000 pieces of winter clothes and blankets to keep the Gazans warm during the winter.

Operation 'Gallant Knight 3' is a humanitarian operation launched under the directives of UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Palestinian people.

