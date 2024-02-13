Photos: UAE dispatches 55 tonnes of relief, medical aid to Ukraine

Photos: WAM

The UAE has dispatched a plane fully loaded with 55 tonnes of relief and medical supplies, including 360 portable electric generators, 5,000 personal laptops for educational purposes, winter clothes, blankets, and medical aid to assist those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

This is part of the UAE's continuous efforts to provide relief and mitigate the severity of the humanitarian repercussions faced by Ukrainians as a result of the ongoing crisis. The humanitarian aid will be distributed through Poland and transferred into Ukraine.

Since the conflict began, the UAE has contributed urgent relief supplies to those affected in Ukraine, including $100 million of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian civilians.

The UAE has also launched an air bridge to deliver relief aid, essential food items, and medical supplies, along with electricity generators, ambulances, and other medical and educational equipment.

Furthermore, the UAE has dispatched planes carrying aid to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

