E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Philippines: 11 killed in Manila Chinatown building fire

It was not immediately clear if more people had been trapped and were feared dead, an elected community official said

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo by Reuters used for illustrative purposes
Photo by Reuters used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 9:04 AM

At least 11 people died on Friday in a fire in a five-storey residential and commercial building in the Chinatown precinct of the Philippine capital, a community official said.

The blaze in Manila's Binondo district was doused about three hours after fire responders were alerted around 7.30 am (2300 GMT), fire officials said, but there was no immediate word on the cause.


"The wife of the building owner was among those that died," Nelson Ty, an elected official for the community where the fire broke out, told radio station DZRH, adding that vendors had used the structure to store their goods at night.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


It was not immediately clear if more people had been trapped and were feared dead, however, he said.

The Philippines has a patchy record in enforcing fire safety in buildings, homes and offices.

Sixteen people died in a fire at a residential and warehouse building in August last year, while a massive fire engulfed the capital's historic Central Post Office building in May 2023.

In 2017, a fire at a shopping mall in southern Davao City killed 37 call centre agents and a security officer.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE