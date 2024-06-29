Philippine President Marcos to visit UAE in November, first lady confirms

Philippine first lady Marie Louise ‘Liza’ Araneta-Marcos during a meeting with Filipino community leaders in the UAE on Saturday. — Photo: Angel Tesorero / KT

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will come visit his kababayan (countrymen) in November, his wife, Marie Louise ‘Liza’ Araneta-Marcos, confirmed on Saturday during her meeting with leaders of the Filipino expat community at a hotel in Downtown Dubai.

The visit by Araneta-Marcos to Dubai comes after Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a work visit to Manila early this month. He had a meeting with President Marcos in Malacañang Palace, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation. Araneta-Marcos was also present to meet Sheikh Abdullah in Manila.

The Philippines and UAE are celebrating 50 years diplomatic and bilateral relations that was established on August 19, 1974.

Philippine first lady Marie Louise ‘Liza’ Araneta-Marcos with Ambassador Alfonso Ver, Consul-General Marford M. Angeles, and Filipino community leaders

Meanwhile, Filipino expats are keen to see a sitting Philippine president visit them in the UAE. The last time a Philippine president came to the country was in December 2008 during the time of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.