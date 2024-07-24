UAE: Pension payments of Dh794.5 million to be distributed on Friday

The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
Around Dh794.5 million will be distributed on July 26 2024, benefiting 48,199 pensioners and beneficiaries, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dh794,520,346.03 in pension payments will be distributed on Friday. This marks an increase compared to July 2023, when Dh711,323,785.25 was allocated to 46,835 recipients. This month saw 1,364 more pensioners and beneficiaries and an additional Dh83,196,561 in payments.
The disbursements cover individuals under Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security, along with those whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with applicable pension laws.
ALSO READ:
The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country
Some government services and airport operations were among those hit by the cyber outage in the Emirates
Users have been advised to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners
The Muhibah Angklung, a 36-member ensemble from West Java, performed a series of shows at the Cultural Foundation and Mushrif Mall
An Indian woman who also hit the jackpot remains uncontactable
The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks
The initiative will support eligible newly married nationals, who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book