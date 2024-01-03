Palestinian issue will remain in our conscience: Sheikh Mohammed expresses support

Sheikh Mohammed attends the Arab Strategic Forum (ASF) in Dubai on January 3.

Palestine will remain in everyone's conscience, and the UAE will steadfastly support its cause. That is according to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who took to social media platform X to express his views.

"The Palestinian issue will remain in our conscience, in the conscience of every Arab and Muslim and in the conscience of every human being who possesses true moral standards," he wrote.

Showing his support for the Palestinians, the Vice-President wrote: "The UAE will remain supportive of the cause and seek to bring peace. We will continue to support the brotherly Palestinian people."

His tweet came hours after he attended the Arab Strategic Forum (ASF) that commenced in Dubai on Wednesday. He elaborated on the importance of the event for the region, stating, "Today, I attended the Arab Strategic Forum 2024. Its goal is to anticipate the region's economic and political future in the new year.

"Our region must address and contain its crises, coordinate efforts, build bridges of cooperation between various parties, and adhere to its independent choices to resolve its crises and build its future."

The ASF, which was initiated 23 years ago, has been a platform that provides decision-makers with a glimpse into the trends and pressing issues of the region. In his opening remarks, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs stressed how Gaza continues as an “unprecedented human disaster” and how the war is not only between Israel and Palestine.

“We also witnessed a global diplomatic war, international polarisation, and a global media war,” he said. "Today, war is not won on the battlefield but rather in the media field, as he who has the strongest narrative shall become the winner.”

Throughout the day, several speakers discussed various topics of importance to the region, including the cost of the Israel-Gaza war. It was highlighted that the world has lost $2 trillion as a direct result of not having peace in the region in the last 70 years. The region will save $1.7 trillion dollars in the next decade if peace is achieved.

Additionally, experts also highlighted how the invasion of Iraq affected the region and discussed lessons to learn from the repercussions of it.

