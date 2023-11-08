Palestinian Charge d'Affairs praises UAE's efforts to support people in Gaza

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 9:19 PM

Ali Younis, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Palestine to the UAE, commended the country's efforts in supporting the Palestinian people, praising the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for launching the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation.

This came as Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, received the Palestinian Chargé d'Affaires in his office at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting touched on the humanitarian and relief efforts launched by the UAE to support the brotherly people of Palestine in Gaza in light of the current humanitarian conditions, especially those related to the health sector.

Younis appreciated the UAE's initiative to establish a comprehensive field hospital in the Gaza Strip to treat those affected by the ongoing war in the Strip, highlighting the significance of this initiative in light of the conditions facing the health sector in Gaza.

For his part, Major General Al Ameri reiterated the UAE's firm positions in supporting the Palestinian brothers and contributing to alleviating the humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip, noting that the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation stems from the UAE's established approach to supporting brotherly and friendly countries.

ALSO READ: