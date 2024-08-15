Pakistan-UAE travel: Visit visa violators will be stopped at departure, official warns

As per the consul general, there is a capacity constraint at the consulate
Pakistani citizens coming to the UAE on a visit visa will be inspected at the airports in Pakistan and stopped there itself if they don’t meet certain requirements such as hotel stay, enough funds and return tickets, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Travel industry executives said tourists coming to the UAE from Pakistan and other countries on a visit visa need to have Dh3,000 funds, a return ticket and hotel accommodation or proof of residence with a family member. Those who fail to meet these criteria are refused entry into the country and sent back to their home countries.
While speaking during Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day celebration in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, consul-general of Pakistan for Dubai and Northern Emirates, at the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, urged all 1.7-million Pakistani expats residing in the UAE to obey and respect the local laws and traditions of the host country and contribute positively to the society.
He stressed that the laws are strictly implemented in the UAE and violators will face fines and imprisonment for violations.
“Every Pakistani is a representative of the country. People come to the UAE on visit visas, but some don’t meet visit visa requirements… We highlighted the visa issue and FIA (Federal Investigation Authority) and airport authorities in Pakistan are working on it. Those who don’t meet the requirement will be stopped over there (at the airport),” Muhammad told Khaleej Times in an interview on Wednesday.
Earlier, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi also advised Pakistanis not to look for jobs when visiting the UAE on a tourist visa.
“Pakistanis coming to the UAE on a visit visa should have a return ticket, Dh3,000 funds and hotel accommodation. When you’re on a tourist visa, you must do only tourism as there are plenty of opportunities for tourism such as museums, mosques, malls etc. Don’t try to find jobs while you’re on a tourist visa. Those who are looking for jobs should come to the UAE on an employment visa,” Tirmizi had told Khaleej Times in an interview.
Pakistani media earlier reported that some GCC countries have raised concerns about the South Asian country’s community performance related to their work and adherence to laws.
The UAE has been one of the top destinations for Pakistanis looking for greener pastures. In 2023-24, over 230,000 Pakistanis migrated to the UAE, the second largest country after Saudi Arabia.
Consul-general Hussain Muhammad advised Pakistanis in the UAE to be cautious when sharing social media posts as they may not comply with the local laws and cultures.
“In the UAE, rules are strictly monitored and implemented. There are no exceptions here... In addition, social media is also strictly monitored to ensure peace and security of the country. Sometimes people share emails and social media posts (which are not compliant with local laws). Don’t share any social media posts which are fake and not reliable,” Muhammad advised his countrymen.
“The UAE has provided us with opportunities, so we all need to respect local laws, culture and live a disciplined life according to regulations,” he added.
