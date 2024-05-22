E-Paper

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE tomorrow

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election

File Photo
File Photo

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:00 PM

Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:48 PM

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the UAE tomorrow, according to a post on X by the Pakistan embassy in UAE.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election.


The embassy added that the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including key ministers of the cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet high-level dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.

The Prime Minister’s visit "marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE", the embassy said.

Last year, on November 27, President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed former Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the leaders discussed cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan. There was an emphasis on fields, including investment and food security, that drive sustainable development and contribute to the prosperity of both countries.

The two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East and the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in 2023, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had landed in Abu Dhabi International Airport on Jan 12, in a two-day visit to the UAE, where he was received by Abdullah Touq Al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy, and senior officials of the Pakistani Embassy.

During the visit, the Prime Minister met the UAE President with a particular focus on advancing economic ties between the two countries, and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

Web Desk

