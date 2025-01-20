Paid holiday announced for Israa Wal Miraj in Oman, Kuwait; why UAE residents will not get leave

Public and private sector employees in the two Gulf countries will get a 3-day weekend
Oman declared Thursday, January 30, a paid holiday for both public and private sector employees in observance of Israa Wal Miraj. Kuwait, another Gulf country, has also decided to suspend work across all ministries, government agencies, public authorities, and institutions on January 30.
This means residents of Oman and Kuwait will enjoy a 3-day holiday, including their weekend (Friday and Saturday), from January 30 to Saturday, February 1. Although Israa Wal Miraj officially falls on Monday, January 27, both Gulf countries decided to move the holiday on Thursday for an extended weekend.
Unlike their neighbours, UAE residents will not have a holiday for Al Israa Wal Miraj. The occasion was previously included in the UAE's official list of holidays until 2018. However, in 2019, the government decided to exclude it from the list. It was the same year that the Cabinet unified public and private sector holidays.
Known as the Prophet's Ascension, Israa Wal Miraj is the night that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) journeyed from Masjid Al Haram in Makkah to its destination the Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem.
According to the Islamic calendar, Israa Wal Miraj is celebrated on the 27th night of Rajab 1446, which falls on January 27 this year. Rajab is the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.
The next public holiday in the UAE is expected to fall at the end of March or the beginning of April, depending on the sighting of the moon.
The Islamic holiday of Eid Al Fitr will most likely give residents up to four days off this year. According to the UAE Cabinet, the first three days of Shawwal (the month after Ramadan) will be holidays. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, the 30th of Ramadan will also be a holiday, giving residents a four-day break (from Ramadan 30 to Shawwal 3). However, if Ramadan lasts 29 days, the holiday will only cover the first three days of Eid (from Shawwal 1 to Shawwal 3).
Depending on moon sighting, if Ramadan begins on Saturday, March 1, and ends on Sunday, March 30, Eid Al Fitr will likely fall from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.
