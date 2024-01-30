Open letter from the Khaleej Times Editor-in-Chief

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM

You might have noticed some changes at Khaleej Times over the past few months.

KT’s editorial strategy is to focus on our core topics: healthcare, education, real estate, tech, traffic, and weather, while continuing to break news.

We are working to do a better job of reflecting the community in which we publish, which means we want readers from all walks of life and all nationalities to read our stories and to be quoted in our articles.

We want to tell the stories that matter to residents in the UAE.

Every day, we will publish original stories and evergreen content, but that’s not enough. We also want to set the news agenda for the UAE. This means publishing stories that we know will resonate with residents.

In addition to our core themes, we will continue to publish plenty of entertainment and gaming news as well as gadget, car, and restaurant reviews.

Mental health, I believe, is a huge subject for us in 2024, and we will work to find the stories that best explain the challenges people are facing.

We are excited about the year ahead and we want you to be part of our journey. Khaleej Times has been operating longer than any other English media company in the UAE. We offer experience and credibility for both our readers and our clients.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: