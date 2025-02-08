One-of-a-kind friendship: Meet UAE artist inspired by Khor Fakkan mountains

Photos: Supplied

“They may seem harsh, but they are not,” said Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, reflecting on his lifelong connection to the rugged mountains of Khor Fakkan. “There is so much life within them, and when I am there – surrounded by the stones, the hanging trees, and the small creatures – I find true peace. My family has always been drawn to the sea, but for me, they were the mountains that called.”

Ibrahim, 63, one of the UAE’s most significant conceptual artists, has spent decades exploring and documenting his surroundings. His deep engagement with nature manifests in an artistic practice that transcends conventional forms, drawing on the textures and rhythms of the land.

His recent exhibition at Maraya Art Centre in Al Qasba, Sharjah, followed an acclaimed showing at the Venice Biennale, where he represented the National Pavilion UAE with his installation titled ‘Between Sunrise and Sunset’. The work is a poetic meditation on memory, transformation, and the shifting colours of light — concepts that have shaped his artistic vision for years.

The first sunset

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ibrahim shared the origins of ‘Between Sunrise and Sunset’ trace back to a hidden moment in his childhood — one that lay dormant in his subconscious until it resurfaced in his art.

Growing up in Khor Fakkan, a coastal city enveloped by mountains, Ibrahim had never seen a complete sunset. The landscape – beautiful yet imposing – obscured the horizon, allowing only the shifting light of dusk to filter through. It was only on a visit to Sharjah with his father that he witnessed, for the first time, the full effect of the sun setting.

He recalled how the golden light bathed the old souks, casting hues he never encountered before. The experience was almost mystical, leaving an indelible mark on his perception of colour and time.

This encounter ultimately inspired his Venice Biennale installation — a series of undefined sculptures fashioned from everyday materials like paper, tea leaves, and cardboard. “Some might see them as trees, others as lamp posts. Their ambiguity is intentional, inviting viewers to find their own meanings. What remains undeniable, however, is the evocative interplay of colour, which shifts subtly across the sculptures, mirroring the phases of the sun’s daily cycle,” he shared.

An artist shaped by change

Sitting in a quiet shop within Maraya Art Centre, surrounded by art books and handmade crafts, Ibrahim shared more about his life and creative exploration.

“The formation of the UAE changed everything,” he said. “Before that, we were always here — artists, writers, musicians — but after the union, we became more connected to the world. There was an awakening, a realisation that we could forge our own artistic identity.”

One of the pivotal moments in his career was meeting Hassan Sharif, the Emirati conceptual art pioneer, who had returned from studying abroad. Conceptual art, which prioritises ideas and concepts over traditional aesthetic or material concerns, became a key influence in their discussions. Through these exchanges, Ibrahim was introduced to land art — a movement that resonated deeply with his instinctive engagement with nature.

He shared: “Our conversations were always about creation and connection to the environment. More importantly, we wanted to ensure that future generations of Emirati artists would have a foundation — a continuum of artistic expression that would endure beyond us. And we were right; it is still growing, still evolving.”

Ibrahim is regarded as one of the five pioneers of contemporary conceptual art in the UAE, alongside Hassan Sharif, Abdullah Al Saadi, Hussain Sharif, and Mohammed Kazem. They are jokingly referred to as the “Jackson Five” of Emirati art.

Silence, sound, and the art of listening

Beyond the expected influences of classical music and traditional Khaleeji rhythms, Ibrahim’s taste in music reveals a penchant for the experimental. He spoke of John Cage, particularly his infamous piece 4’33” — a composition of pure silence that forces the audience to listen to the ambient sounds around them.

“This piece,” he said, “isn’t about silence — it’s about listening. It forces you to become aware of the sounds that are always there, but that we usually ignore.”

His admiration for Cage aligns with his own artistic philosophy — an openness to experience, a reverence for the unnoticed, and a desire to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

The artist as a librarian