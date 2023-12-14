One month of fireworks in Dubai; when and where to watch the spectacular shows

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 8:57 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 10:38 PM

The much-anticipated Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is not just about discounts and deals, but entertaining shows for the whole family as well.

Residents and visitors will be able to catch fireworks at four Dubai destinations this festival, from Friday, December 15 to Sunday, January 14.

Here is where you can catch the mesmerising light displays, broken down by location and date:

Dubai Festival City Mall: December 15 - 24, 2023

The DSF Fireworks Nights will take place at Dubai Festival City Mall every evening at 9pm from December 15 to 24, marking the start of this spectacular celebration series.

Al Seef: December 25 - January 4, 2024

The historic heart of the city at Al Seef will see fireworks on these dates nightly at 9pm.

Wander through the narrow streets to discover uplifting messages written in neon as part of the 'Dubai Lights: Dubai Neon' light installation, which also features 40 neon-lit abras sailing across the creek.

Hatta Festival: Every weekend until 31 December, 2023

Visitors can escape to the picturesque mountains of Hatta, where fireworks will paint the night sky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening until December 31 as part of the Hatta Festival, which coincides with the DSF. Shows start at 8pm.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR, Al Seef, and Hatta: December 31, 2023

Bid farewell to the year in style at Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR, Al Seef, and Hatta with fireworks nights, featuring a special midnight display to ring in the New Year at 11:59pm on December 31 at each of the locations.

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR: January 5 - 14, 2024

Continue the excitement into the start of 2024 at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR with nightly firework displays at 9pm from January 5 to 14. Visitors can also take in two all-new spectacular DSF Drone Shows presented by Emarat Petroleum at 8pm and 10pm at the same location each evening.

