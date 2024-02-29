One-kilometre zipline, tallest giant swing in the region: Fujairah opens adventure park

The zipline offers state-of-the-art technologies and top-of-the-line safety equipment. — Wam

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 9:27 PM

Set to become a premier tourist destination for adventure enthusiasts and sports lovers, Fujairah Adventure Park officially opened its doors for visitors on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of prominent figures from the emirate.

Besides the grand opening that welcomed eager visitors, the park introduced 15 cutting-edge activities and experiences, some setting new benchmarks in the Middle East. With a meticulous focus on quality, safety, and global standards, these attractions transform the park into a premier destination for all adventure aficionados seeking unforgettable and secure thrills.

The attractions include a groundbreaking one-kilometre zipline course, which sets a new standard in the Middle East. This innovative attraction offers a multifaceted thrill ride with state-of-the-art technologies and top-of-the-line safety equipment, making it a standout feature in the region.

Another key experience is the tallest giant swing in the region, towering at 22 metres to offer unparalleled thrills and adventure. Additionally, visitors can also experience activities such as kayaking, archery, free fall, and other attractions.

According to Amr Zein El Din, Director of the Fujairah Adventure Centre, the park adds a vibrant touch to Fujairah's array of entertainment, sports, and tourist attractions. This positions it prominently on the regional and global tourism map.

Being the first and foremost specialised adventure park in the UAE and the Middle East, it magnetises thrill-seekers and activity lovers alike.