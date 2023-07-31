'One-day' driving test in UAE: 194 licence applicants benefit

The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 5:24 PM

Today, the Licensing and Drivers Affairs Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police revealed that within the span of two weeks, a total of 194 both male and female trainees benefited from the One-Day Test' Initiative across the emirate.

The one-day test initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests (preliminary and city tests) together on the same day.

The initiative offers a seamless two-stage process. The first stage, conducted electronically through the Ministry of Interior (MOI) application, involves opening a new driving license file and attending theoretical classes.

After passing the theoretical test electronically, the process moves to the second stage, where trainees undergo practical training sessions, guided by expert instructors.

Upon meeting the training prerequisites outlined by the driving schools' schedule, the date for the final test – encompassing both "provisional" and "city" licenses – is scheduled, and trainees can complete their tests on the same day, sparing them from multiple-day attendance.

Colonel Khaled Mohammed Al-Kay, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department urged prospective applicants to capitalize on the remaining duration of the initiative, which is set to run until the end of September.

He encouraged interested individuals to seek further information and address any queries by contacting the department's helpline at (901).

