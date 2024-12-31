NYE in Abu Dhabi: Dh2,000 fine for throwing party poppers, unsafe driving during celebrations

New Year revellers in Abu Dhabi are warned against throwing party poppers and using sprays from vehicles during the celebrations.

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents to prioritise road safety and avoid unsafe practices that could lead to fines and penalties. The police specifically cautioned against throwing party poppers or using sprays from vehicles, activities that are strictly prohibited during the celebrations.

In a statement issued before New Year's Eve, the police warned against people leaning out of car windows or sunroofs, which can lead to serious accidents. Such reckless behaviour violates traffic laws in the UAE and can result in fines, vehicle impoundment, and even legal action.

According to the advisory, leaning out of a vehicle's window or sunroof could lead to a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points, and the impoundment of the vehicle for 60 days. Throwing objects or spraying from moving vehicles also poses a risk not only to those involved but to other road users and pedestrians. This action could result in a Dh1,000 fine and 6 black points.