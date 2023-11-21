No cars on Sheikh Zayed Road as Dubai Run takes over this weekend

Supplied photo

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 2:00 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 2:02 PM

The Dubai stretch of the UAE’s busiest highway will transform into the world’s largest running track as it hosts a run this weekend. Vehicles will be emptied off the Sheikh Zayed Road as runners take over the highway for the Dubai Run on Sunday, November 26, serving as the finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The free run will see thousands of people join, irrespective of their age and running ability. The Dubai Run offers two route options, both of which will take runners past the city's most iconic landmarks:

5km Downtown stretch: This route begins on the Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future and passes by the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, ending near Dubai Mall.

10km Sheikh Zayed Road route : It’s for experienced runners looking for a more demanding route. It starts at the Museum of the Future, crossing the Dubai Canal bridge, before looping along the Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate.

The run will kick off with a Dubai Police supercar parade.

Registration for both routes is free. Participants can secure their spot by signing up on the website and choosing their desired route.

Upon registration, a QR code will be issued, which is essential for collecting bibs. Pick up is set until November 25 at Run and Ride Central in One Central. Those without a bib will not be able to take part in the event.

A total of 193,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year, setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community fitness event in the world.

