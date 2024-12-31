New Year's Eve LIVE: Tourists reach Dubai Mall 15 hours early to see Burj Khalifa fireworks

KT Photos: Nasreen Abdulla

Fireworks from over 60 locations across all seven emirates, more than 10,000 drones, and hundreds of performances will light up the first few minutes of New Year 2025 in the UAE.

Whether it is Abu Dhabi’s non-stop 53-minute fireworks display, Dubai’s 45 aerial pyrotechnics, or Ras Al Khaimah’s longest-yet laser drone show, the UAE will sizzle into 2025 in style.

With reporters and multimedia journalists stationed at key celebration zones in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, Khaleej Times will capture the UAE’s New Year’s Eve action LIVE as it unfolds.

Don’t miss a beat as we cover the buzz at Sheikh Zayed Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, Global Village, Al Majaz Waterfront, and Al Marjan Island. We even have two journalists joining revellers welcoming 2025 in the middle of a desert and aboard a yacht cruising around the waters of Dubai.

Here's the latest:

3.28pm: 'Going to be a memorable experience'

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

Among the first visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi are Aananya Sehgal and Hannah Pfister, who came all the way from Dubai. The Indian and South African expats left early to avoid potential traffic and have now been waiting for three hours for the festival to begin.

“We're most excited about the fireworks! This is our first time attending the Sheikh Zayed Festival, so it's going to be a memorable experience,” said Hannah.

Aananya mentioned that the choice of location this year is particularly special because she read that the festival will feature an impressive 53 continuous fireworks displays today. It’s also a new venue she is eager to explore on New Year's Eve.

As the crowd begins to gather to enter the Sheikh Zayed Festival, preparations are in full swing, with doors set to open at 4pm.

3.17pm: Some roads to be closed from 4pm in Dubai

Authorities in Dubai have reminded motorists that some roads would be closed from as early as 4pm.

4pm

Al Mustaqbal St

Financial Center St. Lower Deck

Al Asayel St

8pm

Al Sukook St

9pm

Financial Center St. Upper Deck

11pm

Sheikh Zayed Road (In both directions between Dubai World Trade Centre Roundabout and the intersection of Al Safa Street or Al Meydan Road)

Additionally, these roads will be closed depending on the traffic: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd Roads leading to Jumeirah Beach and Burj Khalifa St.