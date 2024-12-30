New Year’s Eve: Dubai yacht rents soar up to Dh360,000; high demand to see fireworks from sea

On New Year’s Eve (NYE), yacht rental prices in Dubai can soar to as much as Dh360,000 for an eight-hour cruise, offering a front-row seat to the city’s spectacular fireworks and drone shows.

While the rates for some premium yachts, like the ‘Lamborghini', have yet to be finalised, they are expected to be significantly higher than usual — potentially double or even triple the regular price.

On regular days, the ‘Lamborghini’ costs around Dh15,000 per hour, totalling Dh120,000 for an eight-hour trip. On NYE, this means renting it for around Dh360,000.

This is the higher end of the deal on NYE. Yachts can be rented for about Dh65,000 for a journey that starts in the last few hours of 2024 and ends in the first few of 2025.

Shani Tareq, the operations manager at Elite Rentals, mentioned that the high prices don't deter people. Despite the steep prices, demand remains high. He mentioned that his company has already secured 10 bookings for December 31, and they expect that number to rise to 30 as the date approaches.

Captain Aakash Ghimire, who works for Liberty Yachts, confirmed that NYE prices can increase fivefold. “Normal price for a six-hour ride is Dh12,000-15,000. On NYE, it is about Dh65,000-Dh75,000,” he said. When asked if customers are surprised to hear the high prices of the yachts during NYE, Aakash said these prices are expected and “everyone knows it will be expensive”.

Comparing the yacht experience to a more conventional NYE celebration, Aakash pointed out that booking a table at a restaurant near the Burj Khalifa for the fireworks can cost around Dh4,000 per person. "See, if you are 10 people, rather than paying Dh4,000 each, why not get a better experience in the yacht and see fireworks from the sea?" he added.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, some restaurants in Dubai have set a minimum spend of Dh5,000 per person for a front-seat view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks on NYE.

Suku S, sales manager at a yacht rental company, said only two yachts are yet to be booked. “Last year, we had a lot of bookings one month (prior to NYE),” Suku said. He estimated that 800 yachts would set sail from the Dubai Harbour on New Year’s Eve.

Among the many who have secured a yacht for the occasion is UAE resident Jamila M., who will be celebrating with about 70 friends and family members.

She began searching for a yacht two months ago and finalised her booking a few weeks back, aiming to find something affordable that wouldn’t burden her guests financially. “What surprised me the most is that a yacht costing Dh6,000 for six hours on a normal day costs Dh75,000 for New Year’s," the Brazilian expat said.

Jamila’s group, which mainly consists of Brazilian expats and tourists, would each bring a dish of their choice to share with other members. “It’s not too much money for people, so they pay less for the yacht without the extra charge of food and beverages.”

Some members of her community are bringing family from outside the UAE to watch the breathtaking fireworks and drone shows in Dubai for the first time. Sohad Haikal and Raphael Teofilo, who came from Brazil to celebrate NYE in Dubai, said they are eager for the experience. “We are hoping that this show will be wonderful and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Raphael said. Traffic on the marines Aakash, a seasoned captain of 15 years, expects some traffic in Dubai’s waters. During NYE, boats of many different sizes and capacities will take approximately the same route, leaving the docks to first go to Marina, then to JBR and Bluewater, Atlantis, and finally to Burj Al Arab. Aakash said captains undergo vigorous training to ensure the safety of their passengers. Additionally, the Dubai Police have announced that 33 rescue boats will be stationed on waterways, as part of their efforts to enhance the safety and security of the partygoers during NYE. ALSO READ: New Year’s Eve in Dubai: Separate zones for families, bachelors announced at key fireworks venues Fire, light, music shows: Sharjah to celebrate New Year's Eve with fireworks, stunning displays