E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New UAE aid ship sets sail to Gaza Strip from Cyprus

It is carrying 1,166 tonnes of urgent essential food supplies onboard

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
A truck carries cargo with UAE flags on it at the port of Larnaca, Cyprus on May 8. Photo: Reuters file
A truck carries cargo with UAE flags on it at the port of Larnaca, Cyprus on May 8. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 4:25 PM

The UAE has announced the dispatch of a new shipment of aid to the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), carrying onboard 1,166 tonnes of urgent essential food supplies.

The new aid ship – which has been sent out approximately two weeks after another consignment – was organised in collaboration with the Agency, through joint efforts with the USA, Cyprus, the United Nations, and various international donors including the European Union.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ship departed from Larnaca Port in Cyprus to the Port of Ashdod, and entered the Gaza Strip via the Beit Hanoun crossing, in cooperation with American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA).


The UAE continues to work in cooperation with international partners to intensify all efforts to ensure the flow of aid, its arrival and distribution through all available means, and to contribute to alleviating the critical humanitarian conditions faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE