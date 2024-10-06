New taxes in GCC: IMF says region needs to implement wider corporate tax reforms

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:42 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:47 AM

Tax reforms by the GCC countries are bearing fruits but the oil-producing countries need to widen corporate tax reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief said.

“Tax reforms have started to bear fruit in some countries, but further progress is needed. For example, the global minimum tax initiative provides the GCC with an opportunity to implement wider corporate tax reforms,” Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF said during the annual GCC ministerial meeting.

Over the past few years, GCC countries have introduced new taxes such as VAT, corporate tax and excise tax, which are still among the lowest in the world.

Starting June 1, 2023, the UAE introduced a 9 per cent corporate tax, which was among the lowest in the world. Earlier, the UAE introduced a 5 per cent Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax on tobacco, carbonated drinks, energy drinks and other harmful products.

Saudi Arabia increased VAT to 15 per cent in 2020. The tax was rolled out in 2018 as part of the GCC-wide agreed framework.

Starting January 1, 2025, Bahrain has also announced that it will levy a minimum of 15 per cent corporate tax on multinational firms with a revenue of 750 million euros.

Georgieva also emphasised the further regional integration which holds immense potential. “A reduction in non-tariff barriers could play an important role to reach this potential. Moreover, this would enhance the resilience of the GCC to the risk of geoeconomic fragmentation.”

Kristalina Georgieva

On fiscal policy, the IMF chief said most GCC countries are undertaking consolidation, but more needs to be done to build sufficient savings for future generations.

“The ongoing rationalisation of public expenditures — including by reducing energy subsidies — also remains crucial. This would not only help fiscal consolidation efforts but also create space for targeted support to the vulnerable. It could also pave the way for priority public investments that fit into the broader economic diversification agenda,” Georgieva said during a joint annual meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee and the Committee of Central Bank Governors of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) with the IMF.

Praising the GCC countries’ competitiveness, she said four GCC countries are now among the top 30 most competitive economies in the world. But the progress on diversification needs to be accelerated and the risks coming with some reforms need to be properly managed.

Close to 4% GCC growth in 2025

IMF chief said the region remains a bright spot despite the numerous shocks over the past few years.

“Unemployment is low, inflation has been contained, exports from major ports have recovered quickly, and international flight arrivals have held up. And the outlook is positive. We now expect overall growth in the GCC to rebound in 2024, and to strengthen to close to 4 per cent in 2025 as oil production cuts are gradually unwound,” she said.