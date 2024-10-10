New Golden Visa in Dubai: Schools begin screening top educators for nomination

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Dubai schools have begun establishing an internal committee to assess the requirements for teachers’ Golden Visa applications, following directives from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Schools have also been urged to ensure compliance with the criteria before submitting individual applications to KHDA via the e-Services system.

Outstanding private sector educators in Dubai can apply for Golden Visas from October 15, 2024.

Long-term residence visas will be awarded to educators in early childhood centres, private schools, and international higher education institutions. The Golden Visa demonstrates the emirate's commitment to nurturing talent, investing in human capital, and honouring the educators who inspire and empower future generations.

Nominations to be thoroughly reviewed

In a recent notification to school principals the emirates’ education regulator stated that they are using the “golden opportunity” to request “schools to nominate outstanding educators from your (their) school(s) that meet the eligibility criteria.” KHDA also recommended schools to set up an “internal committee to review the requirements.”

Richard John Drew, Principal, Jumeira Baccalaureate School said, “Taaleem has supported its schools with an explanation of the ‘Criteria’ so that staff can review this and then decide about an application. Any staff member who applies must send the information to the Principal who will have the final say on the application.”

This initiative, unveiled on October 5 for exceptional teachers in the private education sector, recognises educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping Dubai's future through education.

He said, “Staff have been sent an FAQ sheet which helps them to understand if they have the necessary requirements for a successful application. The FAQs are clear and concise and feedback from staff has been that the FAQs have been very helpful.”

Headteachers explained candidates will be vetted against the criteria but schools are also using appraisal documents from previous years as well as their performance in the classroom to assess teachers’ eligibility.

“I have had five staff who’ve already expressed an interest in looking at applying. Although it’s early in the process I believe staff are excited about the opportunity to apply for this,” added Drew.

HR policies being reviewed

Schools emphasised that their nomination process aligns closely with the KHDA guidelines, ensuring that they meet their standards of excellence.

Sangita Chima, Amity School Dubai Principal said, “We are also taking into account specific achievements and contributions within our school community. This allows us to recognise educators who not only meet the KHDA criteria but also embody the values and vision of our school, ensuring a well-rounded and meaningful nomination.”

Institutions are reviewing their HR policies to ensure they align with the Golden Visa nomination process and the education regulator’s guidelines.

"Any necessary updates will focus on incorporating clear criteria for nominations, recognizing outstanding contributions, and ensuring transparency throughout the selection process," she added. Many 'keen to apply' School heads also pointed out that there is an "exciting buzz" among the education community since institutions shared the KHDA notification. Chima said, "We've already received several inquiries, and it's clear that many are eager to learn more about the nomination process and the opportunities the Golden Visa presents. The enthusiasm is truly inspiring." School leaders also stressed that the evaluation of the candidates will solely be based on "meeting all aspects" of the eligibility criteria. Sheela Menon, Principal, Ambassador School, Dubai said, "An internal committee that includes the executive members of the school governing board will review the requirements and documents, ensuring compliance with the criteria before submitting the individual applications to KHDA via the e-Services system that will open on October 15, 2024." She added, "Many teachers are keen to apply. Since the documents have established the requirements very clearly there aren't too many queries at present. Teachers have been asked to collect the documents and other evidence."