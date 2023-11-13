New design hub to transform creative concepts into reality
RAK Ceramics unveils its first design hub in the Dubai Design District
RAK Ceramics has launched its new Design Hub in the iconic Dubai Design District (d3) to serve as a prime showcase for premium surfaces and bathroom solutions, offering visitors an opportunity to discover the ideal means to transform their creative concepts into reality.
Abdallah Massaad, Group Chief Executive Officer at RAK Ceramics, said the RAK Ceramics Design Hub is the first of its kind in the Middle East that will help the visitors to discover the ideal means to transform their creative concepts into reality.
"We introduced the concept in the UK and then launched this initiative in Frankfurt, Germany. This is the third Design Hub of the company to cater to the needs of interior designers, architects, developers and artisans across the region," Massaad told Khaleej Times. Excerpts from the interview:
Can you provide an overview of the RAK Ceramics Design Hub in Dubai Design District and what it means for the company?
The RAK Ceramics Design Hub in d3 is a pioneering initiative and the first of its kind in the Middle East. This design hub serves as a prime showcase for premium surfaces and bathroom solutions, offering visitors the opportunity to explore innovative materials, fittings, and design elements. It's a space where professionals and end-users can immerse themselves in RAK Ceramics innovative products and discover limitless design possibilities. The hub is designed to inspire creativity to feature curated collections, dedicated exhibition spaces, and interactive product installations.
What was the rationale behind choosing Dubai Design District for this initiative?
D3 was a natural choice for our Design Hub. The district is known for its vibrant creativity and technology, which aligns with RAK Ceramics' commitment to innovation and engagement within the design community. Dubai, as a whole, represents vision and ambition, and D3 reflects this spirit. We believe that this location provides an ideal environment for professionals and end-users to come together, exchange ideas, and explore the vast potential of our product offerings.
Could you highlight some of the key features and offerings of the RAK Ceramics Design Hub?
The Design Hub is a multi-faceted space that offers a range of features, where visitors can explore RAK Ceramics materials, fittings, and design elements. We have dedicated exhibition spaces for our tile and sanitaryware collections, KLUDI products, and the latest ELIE SAAB surfaces and bathroom collection. Visitors can also discover signature creations by renowned designers and experience a dedicated space for mega slabs, suitable for various design applications. Additionally, the hub provides meeting spaces and interactive product installation areas to foster creativity.
How will the RAK Ceramics Design Hub contribute to fostering collaborations and understanding market needs?
The design hub is intended to be a space where professionals can collaborate, exchange ideas, and gain insights into market needs. It provides an environment where
industry leaders and professionals can network and explore the breadth and depth of what RAK Ceramics can offer to the design world. By engaging directly with the design community, we aim to better understand their requirements and develop products that meet their evolving needs.
How can individuals or professionals get involved with the RAK Ceramics Design Hub?
We welcome all individuals and professionals interested in design and ceramics to visit our design hub. It's a place where you can explore our products, get inspired, and engage with our team. To stay updated on events, exhibitions, and opportunities at the hub, they can visit our website at www.rakceramics.com and follow our social media channels for the latest updates and announcements. We look forward to welcoming all visitors to the RAK Ceramics Design Hub.
What is KLUDI’s approach to its first participation at Downtown Design in Dubai?
KLUDI is making its debut at Downtown Design in Dubai, where it aims to showcase its premium brand positioning, innovative product range, and strong focus on German quality and expertise. Visitors to KLUDI’s exhibition can expect to see a wide range of modern and sophisticated bathroom solutions, including faucets, sanitaryware, and other high-design bathroom products that emphasise both aesthetics and functionality.