New attraction alert in UAE: Chinatown opens in Dubai Mall

Want to experience authentic Chinese culture, traditions, and delicacies in Dubai? Well, Chinatown in Dubai Mall was officially inaugurated on Saturday, offering many attractions and experiences.
The Mall, which offers an unparalleled shopping and cultural experience, has redefined the landscape with the inauguration of Chinatown. As visitors step into this vibrant section, they are transported into the heart of China, where traditions and flavours come alive.
It was inaugurated by dignitaries like Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Ma Xin, Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province, Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai, Mohamed Alabbar, founder and managing director of Emaar, and Jamal Bin Thaniah, chairman of Emaar.
At Chinatown, visitors can explore a souvenir market, offering a curated selection of Chinese handicrafts, textiles, and artifacts, perfect for those looking to bring a piece of China's heritage home.
But it's the food court that truly stands out. The restaurants have a diverse menu of Chinese dishes prepared by trained chefs. It’s a heaven for foodies that offer delectable dumplings to sumptuous duck roast. And for those with a sweet tooth, Chinese pastries and desserts await.
The event also marked the inauguration of China Week, an immersive cultural celebration in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai.
Visitors to Dubai Mall are invited to immerse themselves in a curated array of activities, exhibitions, and performances of China. From traditional Chinese art displays to mesmerising dance performances and interactive cultural workshops, China Week promises to be an enriching experience for all.
Located on the Ground Floor, just across from the Dubai Ice Rink, Chinatown's addition to Dubai Mall is not merely a commercial expansion, it's a visionary step towards fostering cultural exchange. This enclave is more than just a shopping destination, it's a cultural bridge that offers visitors a genuine taste of China's vast history and traditions.
