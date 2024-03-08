New Abu Dhabi pass launched; get up to 40% discount on top attractions

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 6:29 PM

Residents and tourists can now get discounts of up to 40% discount across more than 40 of Abu Dhabi's premier attractions following the launch of the Abu Dhabi Pass.

Experience Abu Dhabi, in partnership with global travel marketplace Alike, launched the initiative which will also see residents and tourists be able to get opportunities for skip-the-line access as well as exclusive discounts on SIM cards, transportation, and other travel-related services.

Passholders can tailor their experience with three pass options that suit different trip lengths and budgets.

Experience Abu Dhabi has launched the Pass as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the visitor experience in the emirate.

With the Pass, visitors can explore the emirate at their own pace, taking in cultural landmarks like Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn, finding thrills at the BMX Park at Circuit X, or embarking on a desert safari adventure through Abu Dhabi’s endless dunes.

Families can bond at fun venues like KidZania Abu Dhabi or enjoy incredible city views from the Etihad Tower Observation Deck at 300.

Pass options

Smart Package:

Starting at Dh114, it is ideal for trips lasting two to three days and grants entry to seven attractions, up to 30% off experiences, and 5% off hotel bookings.

Classic Package:

Starts at Dh371, it is ideal trips spanning four to six days and grants savings of up to 35%, with access to 16 attractions, and up to 7% off hotel bookings.

Explorer Package:

Priced at Dh488, it is ideal for stays lasting seven to 10 days and offers access to 19 attractions, with up to 40% savings and 10% off hotel bookings.

