'Never won anything before': 4 UAE residents win Big Ticket prize in latest draw

Photo: Supplied

Abu Dhabi resident Anil Johnson had not won anything before in his life. But lady luck finally shone on the 47-year-old as he landed his first prize in the latest Big Ticket draw.

The computer engineer won Dh40,000 in the Series 270 draw. Johnson and three others were among the latest winners with prizes awarded with a total value of Dh280,000.

“I’ve never won anything before, so this is incredibly exciting for me," said Johnson, who has been living in the UAE capital for 19 years and has been purchasing tickets for the past 15 years.

"I haven’t decided how to use the prize money yet, but I plan to put it toward my children’s education. I’ve already purchased my ticket for the January draw and will continue trying my luck. To others, I’d say: keep going — you never know when your time will come!” added Johnson, who originally hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala.

MD Sohel Ahmed Al Uddin was the biggest winner in the latest draw with the fruit vendor receiving a windfall of Dh100,000.

The 49-year-old, who originally hails from Bangladesh has called Dubai home for the past 17 years, has been a loyal Big Ticket participant for the last eight years.

“Winning feels absolutely incredible,” he shared with excitement. “I plan to use the prize money to start a business, which has always been a dream of mine. And yes, I will definitely continue my journey with Big Ticket!” added Al Uddin, who has been purchasing entries every month with two close friends.

Samul Alam Abdur Razzaq, a décor labourer from Bangladesh, won Dh90,000.

“I’m overjoyed to have won!” said Razzaq, who has been residing in Dubai for the past five years and has been participating in Big Ticket since his arrival, pooling resources with a group of 30 friends.