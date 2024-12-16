‘Never been home’: Syrian expats in UAE plan return after Assad regime's fall

Children and women pose with independence-era Syrian flags during a celebration of the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad at the Umayyad Square in central Damascus on December 13, 2024. Photo: AFP

Ghassan Aboud, a 51-year-old Syrian expat, has had his eyes glued to the TV screen since last Sunday, hoping to hear the news that will finally allow him to return to his hometown in Aleppo after 21 years. With the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad on December 8, many Syrian expats are considering a long-awaited return to their homeland.

However, flights to Syria remain suspended as Damascus International Airport has halted operations following the withdrawal of security forces. Many are anxiously awaiting the resumption of flights.

“My dad hasn’t set foot in Syria for two decades. He dreams of seeing his mother again, and now there’s a glimmer of hope that he might,” Ghassan’s son, Ahmed, said. After a decade of separation, these expats are driven by a desire to reconnect with family members left behind and revisit their hometowns, which have remained distant memories.

Ahmed Ghassan

According to Syrian news reports, the Syrian capital's airport will be reopened in stages over the next few days and may take a week. “It seems that once the airport opens, our dreams of returning might finally be within reach.”

According to Ahmed, the only way to reach Syria now is to first travel to a neighbouring country, likely Lebanon, before making the 115-km journey into Syria.

Following the announcement on December 8, when rebels claimed to have ousted Assad and taken control of Damascus, many Syrian expats in the UAE celebrated with a mix of emotions. The news of the regime’s collapse, after a brutal 13-year civil war that began with peaceful protests in 2011, brought both hope and uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Khaled Asaad, a 26-year-old born and raised in the UAE has never experienced Syria firsthand. Growing up in a vibrant Syrian community in Dubai, Khaled has always felt a deep connection to his heritage, yet he has never set foot in the land of his ancestors.

“I’ve only seen my cousins through video calls,” he said. “The thought of visiting Syria as a 'free' nation is surreal. I want to explore my roots, to see my hometown, and finally meet family I’ve only known virtually.”

Khaled has often listened to his parents recount stories of their lives in Aleppo, painting vivid pictures of bustling markets, family gatherings, and the rich culture that defines his heritage. These tales have fueled his desire to connect with the place he has only known through memories and photographs.

As he contemplates a potential trip, Khaled feels a blend of excitement and apprehension. “It’s hard to imagine what it will be like,” he shared.

He recalled the street's names, neighbourhoods, and even markets as he lived most of his life in Syria "I know a lot, because every family gathering is my family recalling Syrian details. Details only people who lived there will know." In Al Ain, Rami Saif finds himself deeply moved by the recent upheaval. "I've been watching the videos of the devastation," he said. "I can't bear to see my brothers suffering. I want to go back and help rebuild what's been lost." For Rami, the desire to contribute to the recovery of his homeland is overwhelming, as he plans a long vacation to assist in any way he can, ready to lend a hand in the rebuilding efforts. Khaled reflected on the broader implications of the recent changes: "It feels like a new chapter, but I know there's still a long way to go. We've lost so much, but we're ready to rebuild and reclaim our lives."