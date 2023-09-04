NCEMA participates in G20’s DRRWG meetings

Fahad Butti Al Muhairi takes part in the G20 meetings in New Delhi. — WAM

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 3:12 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 3:14 PM

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) delegation, led by Fahad Butti Al Muhairi, Director of Safety and Prevention, participated in a number of meetings as part of the G20 summit events in the host nation of India.

The participation comes as part of the Sherpa Track on the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG).

Through its participation at the event, the NCEMA aimed to highlight the UAE's efforts to apply the Sendai Framework requirements and showcase the best practices in the country at the summit, in addition to contributing to formulating the outcomes of the G20 parties in the Disaster Risk Reduction field.

NCEMA also aimed to highlight the UAE's preparation to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year, the UAE's impactful and active role in climate efforts as well as to exchange expertise and empower global cooperation.

Under the Indian presidency of G20, the DRRWG this year set five priority areas for the working group including Global Coverage of Early Warning Systems; Disaster and Climate Resilient Infrastructure; Financing Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction; Disaster Response System; and the Ecosystem-based Approach to DRR.

Both India and participating nations praised the UAE's role and contribution to regional and global strategies in all that is related to adequate response to Crisis and Disasters, and its implementation of the National Strategy on Disaster Risk Reduction.