'Life will change': Indian visitor celebrating anniversary in Dubai wins $1 million

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 3:50 PM

First-time ticket buyers Rupa Harish Dhawan and Nana Kakihara had their names added to the ever-growing list of millionaires when it was announced at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Rupa Harish Dhawan, a 49-year-old Indian, won $1 million with ticket number 2869, which she purchased on January 28 on her way back to Mumbai from Dubai. A first time ticket buyer, Rupa is a home maker and a mother of three.

She and her husband visited Dubai to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and on their way back to Mumbai, her husband persuaded her to purchase a ticket to the Dubai Duty Free promotion at the airport.

“It was a big thing for me, I never had luck or win such kind. I can’t believe that with my first ever ticket to Dubai Duy Free my life will change. I will forever thank Dubai Duty Free for this.” she said.

Rupa is the 224th Indian to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it launched in 1999, with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Joining her as a fellow millionaire is Nana Kakihara, a 30-year-old Japanese based in Miyazaki. She won her $1 million-prize with ticket number 4429, which she purchased on February 13 on her way to Male, Maldives for a honeymoon. Nana works for a chemical company in Miyazaki.

“Thank you for this amazing chance, Dubai Duty Free. I’m elated to win this early with my first ever ticket,” she said.

When asked of her initial plans with her win, she said, “I want to buy a new car and travel the world with my family.”

Nana is the third Japanese national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury cars and two motorbikes.

Hameed Abdulla Yousuf, a 78-year-old Bahraini based in Hamad Town, won a BMW X6 M60i xDrive (Mineral White Metallic) car with ticket number 0083, which he purchased online on February 6. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years, Hameed is a father of five.

“This is one of the best calls that I have received in my life. I’m glad that I finally won something from Dubai Duty Free after participating for a long time. Indeed, perseverance paid off. Thank you for this opportunity to win such a luxury car.” he said.

Michael Konrad Steinhoefel, a 51-year-old Swiss based in Basel, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 1284, which he purchased online on February 6. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 15 years, Michael works as a risk manager for a bank.

“Thanks for running this promotion for a long time, that gives people the opportunity to win. I’m happy to be part of it now, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Rashmi R., an Indian based in the UAE won a Mercedes G 63 (Polar White) car with ticket number 2478, which he purchased online on February 11.

Rashmi R. is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

Seamus Louis, a 44-year-old Indian based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory (Time Attack – Black Red) motorbike with ticket number 0781, which he purchased online on February 5.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 6 years, Seamus is a father of three and works as a store manager for a luxury lifestyle brand.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this win. I will continue to participate in the hope to win again,” he said.

Neena Joseph, a 33-year-old Indian based in Sharjah won a BMW R 1250 RS (White/Blue/ Red Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0072, which she purchased on February 5 on her way to Kochi.

A resident of Sharjah for 7 years and a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 2 years, Neena works as staff nurse for a community medical centre in Sharjah. “I’m very thankful for this moment. It came as a surprise, thank you Dubai Duty Free,” she said.

ALSO READ: