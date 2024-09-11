Mum of four marks 45th birthday by raising UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 4:25 PM

A Dubai-based mother of four marked her 45th birthday this month by summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak. Standing at 19,341 feet (5,895 meters), the mountain was the perfect setting for Sofya Shamuzova to plant the UAE flag at the summit. The Ukrainian-born businesswoman said the climb was both a personal challenge and a tribute to the country she now calls home.

“I’ve spent more than half of my life in the UAE, so it’s only fitting that I planted the UAE flag. This country has given me so much,” said Sofya, who runs several businesses, including a hospitality interiors company and a food and beverage chain in Dubai.

Sofya plans to scale all Seven Summits, starting with the 4,982-meter-tall Mount Vinson in Antarctica in January 2025, followed by Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Elbrus, and Carstensz Pyramid.

“I had originally planned to climb Kilimanjaro around my 40th birthday, but the pandemic and business commitments forced me to delay,” she said in an conversation with Khaleej Times.

Her determination stems from personal history and her father’s influence. In 2021, Sofya trekked 16 kilometres to Poland in freezing conditions to escape the war in Ukraine. Reflecting on her childhood, she said, “My father always pushed me to achieve. He wanted a boy, but when I was born, he put me into sports. By age 11, I was already joining him on climbs, including one at Victory Peak in Central Asia.”

For her Kilimanjaro ascent, Sofya trained under Yussup Shamuzov, an 84-year-old boxing legend and doctor for mountain expeditions. "His experience was invaluable," she noted, adding that his guidance was essential for both physical and mental preparation.