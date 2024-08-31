Mpox: UAE sends vaccines to 5 countries to combat outbreak of virus

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 5:14 PM

Aircrafts carrying Mpox vaccines will be sent to five African countries, as per the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed.

Vaccines will be sent to Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Cameroon, to combat the outbreak of the virus.

It is part of the country's humanitarian efforts to support countries in facing challenges and crises.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“This support embodies the great importance that the UAE attaches to enhancing humanitarian and health work at the global level, and confirms its permanent commitment to supporting other countries during crises and disasters,” Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said.

"This initiative reflects the humanitarian values ​​that the UAE is keen on, as part of its continuous efforts to provide aid and assistance to affected communities around the world," he added.

On Friday, Sheikh Mohamed had directed allocation of $5 million to support the emergency vaccination campaign against polio in Gaza after the re-emergence of the virus in the territory.