'More than just luxury living': Rich UAE culture takes over Moscow, wows Russians

KT Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:45 PM

The spirit of UAE took over the magnificent heart of Moscow at Manezh Square, last week. Russians could be seen sipping the traditional qahwa and applying henna at the pedestrian open space.

The square was filled with the colours of the UAE flag – red, white, black, and green – with a range of traditional Emirati activities from June 27 to July 2.

‘The Days of UAE Culture’, organised by the UAE Embassy and the Government of Moscow, drew in more than 300,000 attendees from different parts of Russia and Asian countries.

One of the highlights of the event was the Emirati wedding show, which captivated the audience by showcasing wedding traditions passed down through generations. The bride, wearing a traditional dress, was escorted by women to the groom's house where rituals were performed.

The 'Ayala' performance, a traditional dance where participants line up in two rows facing each other and dance and sing to the rhythm of tambourines and drums, captivated thousands of visitors, many of whom recorded it on their phones.

Niki Kozilov a resident of Moscow came along with his friends to witness the Emirati culture. “I had come to Dubai twice, I had never seen anything like the 'Ayala' dance before and did not experience the Emirati culture, which I regret now. The way the participants moved in sync with the rhythm of the instrument was mesmerising. My next trip to the Emirates will be solely dedicated to learning and experiencing the Emirati culture,” said Kozilov.

Visitors to the event also enjoyed performances by Emirati bands, a fashion show featuring Emirati music, and the opportunity to taste national treats and popular UAE dishes. “Whenever we browse about the UAE on the internet, all we see is the modern architecture, adventure, and luxury living. However, there is just more than that to it,” said Anastasia, a visitor to the event who came all the way from St Petersburg to experience the Emirati culture in Moscow.

“The Emirati culture is so rich. I always had plans to visit Dubai. But for some reason I couldn’t visit. After experiencing the Emirati culture here, I just don’t want to experience the luxury living but rather the rich tradition of the place,” said Anastasia.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The event provided an immersive cultural experience with activities such as temporary henna tattoos, craft displays, and a photo exhibition showcasing the stunning landscapes of the UAE.