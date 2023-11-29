More than 6.7 million UAE residents subscribe to Unemployment Insurance Scheme

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of more than 1,000 inmates for the occasion
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that more than 6.7 million people have subscribed to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme.
The scheme offers a 3-month compensation to insured individuals in case of unemployment and until they find a job. The deadline to enrol into in the scheme expired on October 1, 2023.
A Dh400 fine will be awarded to non-subscribers after the October 1 deadline. They are also subject to other penalties, which are: not being able to obtain a work permit till fines are paid and fine amount being deducted from worker's salary or end-of-service gratuity.
Whereas, if someone has subscribed to the scheme but is not making regular payments, they will be subject to a fine of Dh200 and, their insurance policy will be cancelled.
Those whose work permits have been issued after October 1, 2023, they will have 4 months from the aforementioned date to subscribe. In case they fail to do so, they will also be fined Dh400.
ALSO READ:
Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of more than 1,000 inmates for the occasion
The prisoners of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour
Emiratis involved in these cases have had their Nafis benefits suspended
To mark Commemoration Day, Sheikh Mohamed said that their sacrifices will serve as emblems of pride and honour for every Emirati forever
Concerned authorities have taken all necessary measures to ensure that those released return to their families and loved ones as soon as possible
During a recent visit, Khaleej Times observed concerning conditions in the building, including supported structures with scaffolding, tiles removed for sample collection, and open pits, posing risks
The Emirates has established itself as a gastronomical hub for global cuisines
'Shukran' is the message they wish to convey for the UAE’s life-saving humanitarian gesture