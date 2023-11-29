UAE

More than 6.7 million UAE residents subscribe to Unemployment Insurance Scheme

The deadline to subscribe to the scheme expired on October 1, 2023

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:22 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that more than 6.7 million people have subscribed to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme.

The scheme offers a 3-month compensation to insured individuals in case of unemployment and until they find a job. The deadline to enrol into in the scheme expired on October 1, 2023.

A Dh400 fine will be awarded to non-subscribers after the October 1 deadline. They are also subject to other penalties, which are: not being able to obtain a work permit till fines are paid and fine amount being deducted from worker's salary or end-of-service gratuity.

Whereas, if someone has subscribed to the scheme but is not making regular payments, they will be subject to a fine of Dh200 and, their insurance policy will be cancelled.

Those whose work permits have been issued after October 1, 2023, they will have 4 months from the aforementioned date to subscribe. In case they fail to do so, they will also be fined Dh400.

Web Desk

