More rains in UAE from tomorrow: No cause for concern, says weather bureau

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 7:48 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 7:50 PM

Experts from the UAE’s meteorological department assured that the forthcoming showers pose no concerns and these rains will ‘not even be comparable’ to last week’s event.

The country is preparing for additional rainy conditions starting Monday following the onslaught of record-breaking rainfall during Tuesday’s destructive storms.

The UAE, known for its arid climate, experienced an extraordinary occurrence as heavy rainfall engulfed the nation, marking the most significant rainfall event in the past 75 years.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

With rainfall exceeding 100 mm within 24 hours—the seven emirates struggled with unparalleled flooding, affecting highways, residences, and vital infrastructure.

Temperature drop on Wednesday

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times that although there's a chance of light to moderate rain on Monday evening and additional rainfall anticipated in specific areas of the Emirates the next day, there's no cause for alarm.

The weather situation is anticipated to improve by Wednesday with a drop by five to seven degrees in temperature.

Dr Ahmed Habib a climate expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said, “There's no need for concern; the current situation doesn't involve heavy rainfall whatsoever. It's not comparable to last week's event. It’s not going to be intense; they're rather moderate, with clouds shifting from the western coast towards the UAE."

"There's a chance of light rain or drizzle. These clouds are headed to Abu Dhabi, resulting in light rainfall, then progressing eastward towards the mountains, where cloud formation could lead to a little over moderate rainfall only in mountainous areas. On Wednesday morning all the cloud cover will move outside the UAE towards Oman,” Dr Habib added.

In its most recent five-day forecast, the NCM stated that Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy with possible rainfall in various parts of the country, accompanied by cooler temperatures along certain coastal regions.

When inquired if Dubai and Sharjah could be affected by the rainfall, the veteran weatherman added, “Dubai and Sharjah do have chances of light to moderate rain. Actually, moderate will be closer to the mountains. Also, there will be some rain in the northern part of the country in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

"Rainfall will start on Monday noon and the cloud cover will increase gradually and will continue at night. All of Tuesday especially during the day there is a chance of moderate rain in the East. The UAE will witness an overall increase in temperature tomorrow and day after and will then see a five to seven degrees drop in temperature on Wednesday," said Dr Habib.

Shedding light on the current Spring season in the UAE, Dr Habib emphasized the need for residents to anticipate rapid fluctuations in weather conditions during this time. “We're presently in the transitional period between winter and summer,” he explained. “During Spring, we often experience both stable and unstable weather conditions.”

ALSO READ: