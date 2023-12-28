Monster fog in Dubai: Police receive nearly 3,000 emergency calls

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 5:11 PM

A total of 2,841 emergency calls were received by the Dubai Police on Thursday morning, from 5am to 10am, due to low road visibility caused by dense fog. Authorities also responded to 51 traffic accidents.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said “motorists should always be aware of changing road-weather conditions, especially during these months of the year when low visibility tends to be more severe.”

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules, and reduce driving speeds during fog and unstable weather conditions. Cyclists and e-scooter riders are also strongly advised to wear reflective jackets at all times,” he added.

Fog-related accidents can result in fatalities, injuries, and material losses due to failure to keep a safe distance between vehicles.

Authorities urged motorists “to take time to review weather forecasts and reports through accredited media and the competent authorities in the country to avoid dangerous traffic accidents.”

Safety tips

Dubai Police issued the following safety measures when driving in fog:

Reduce speed

Use vehicle lights during early morning hours

Refrain from attempting to overtake another vehicle,

Change lanes only when necessary and always use indicators.

Don’t use high beams that hinder other drivers' visibility

Refrain from activating hazard lights while driving

Maintain focus on the road

Avoid blocking traffic in case of minor accidents

Allocate extra time for journeys to mitigate stress caused by delays or traffic congestion

