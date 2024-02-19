Missing Sharjah teen with autism found safe after more than 24 hours

The toddler had a genetic disorder that affected one of his eyelids, resulting in a narrow eye opening
In a remarkable turn of events, 18-year-old Felix Jeby, who went missing over the weekend, has been found safe and sound. Felix, who has autism, was successfully located in the departure area of Dubai Airport on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.
Expressing immense relief, his father, Jeby Thomas, conveyed his gratitude, stating, "By God's grace, he's with us." He thanked everyone for their support during the tough time.
Felix disappeared during a shopping trip to City Centre Sharjah with his mother and sister on Saturday evening, sparking a frantic search by his worried parents and the Sharjah Police.
However, it remains unclear how he reached Dubai Airport Terminal 1, 18 kilometres from City Centre Deira. Considering his leg pain, Jeby Thomas suspects his son may have walked to the airport. "We didn't ask him any questions as he was tired and needed rest," he said.
Feby said the reunion came about thanks to the vigilance of an Indian passenger bound for Kuwait, who spotted Felix at the airport. "A passenger heading to Kuwait spotted him at the airport. He saw the missing poster on social media only after reaching his destination and called us. We're so relieved he's back."
