Midday breaks in UAE: Over 6,000 rest stations to be provided for delivery riders

A directive was issued to ensure employees are able to meet their needs for the festival
More than 6,000 rest stations will be provided for delivery service workers across the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources has announced.
These stations will be set up as collaborations between government entities and the private sector. The riders will be able to access these locations on an interactive map and use them on their Midday breaks.
These breaks, which are mandated for those working outdoors between 12.30pm and 3pm, will be implemented from June 15 till September 15.
This initiative is a part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of delivery service workers and provide them with a safe working environment.
The authority praised all private entities participating in the initiative, saying, “Delivery services are a key logistical sector, unique in nature, given that its workers do not stay in one place while the Midday break is enforced, and due to the nature of certain materials being transported that need to be delivered on time.”
The Midday break requires employers to provide parasols and shaded areas that protect workers against direct sunlight, as well as adequate cooling devices, and sufficient cold drinking water.
