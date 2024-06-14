Midday breaks in UAE: Minister reviews private sector's preparations

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 4:42 PM

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), reviewed the private sector's preparations to begin implementing the Midday Break.

The Midday Break, which prohibits working under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces every day from 12:30pm to 3pm, is scheduled to start Saturday, 15 June, until 15 September.

Al Awar paid a visit to one of Sobha Realty's projects in Dubai, accompanied by several senior officials from the Ministry, where he toured the rest areas provided by the company for its workers, which are equipped with cooling devices, cold water, and other amenities to ensure workers' health, safety, and comfort during the Midday Break.

"The Midday Break has become a well-established culture in the UAE private sector as it enters its 20th consecutive year," Al Awar noted, underlining the high levels of compliance that the initiative has achieved over the years.

"The private sector is a strategic partner for the government in its efforts to enhance the competitiveness and leadership of the UAE labour market."

"We can see this clearly in companies' consistent compliance with labour relations regulations, as well as in their commitment to supporting labour market initiatives and programmes, in addition to prioritising social responsibility," he added.

The Ministry had announced that 6,000 rest stations would be provided for delivery workers across the UAE, in addition to an interactive map of these stations to enable workers to easily locate and access them throughout the Midday Break period.