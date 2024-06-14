Midday breaks in UAE: Minister reviews private sector's preparations

DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25
Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), reviewed the private sector's preparations to begin implementing the Midday Break.
The Midday Break, which prohibits working under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces every day from 12:30pm to 3pm, is scheduled to start Saturday, 15 June, until 15 September.
Al Awar paid a visit to one of Sobha Realty's projects in Dubai, accompanied by several senior officials from the Ministry, where he toured the rest areas provided by the company for its workers, which are equipped with cooling devices, cold water, and other amenities to ensure workers' health, safety, and comfort during the Midday Break.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The Midday Break has become a well-established culture in the UAE private sector as it enters its 20th consecutive year," Al Awar noted, underlining the high levels of compliance that the initiative has achieved over the years.
"The private sector is a strategic partner for the government in its efforts to enhance the competitiveness and leadership of the UAE labour market."
"We can see this clearly in companies' consistent compliance with labour relations regulations, as well as in their commitment to supporting labour market initiatives and programmes, in addition to prioritising social responsibility," he added.
The Ministry had announced that 6,000 rest stations would be provided for delivery workers across the UAE, in addition to an interactive map of these stations to enable workers to easily locate and access them throughout the Midday Break period.
The Ministry has called on all private sector companies that carry out outdoor work to launch similar initiatives to ensure the safety of their workers, while also urging community members to report any irresponsible practices or violations of the Midday Break by contacting MoHRE's call centre at 600590000, or through its website or smart application.
ALSO READ:
DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25
The workers will cover all roads including highways, residential areas, markets, public beaches, waterways, and public facilities
The country’s thriving hospitality and tourism sectors have driven the demand for professional culinary training, educators have said
He was also offered two round-trip travel tickets to Makkah, a special phone number, food, perfumes, and gifts among others
The woman and her male companion had been at a dance club in Jumeirah Beach Residence and attempted to re-enter the premises against the club's rules
The crown princes and deputy rulers have also condoled with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques
The gang of five were operating from outside the UAE
Schools in the country working out training modules, professional development programmes for teachers