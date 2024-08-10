E-Paper

Meet the UAE police officer who uncovered 183 money laundering cases in 15 years

He recently became the first Emirati to be appointed to a global task force combatting financial crimes

by

Ahmed Waqqas Alawlaqi
Maj Saad Ahmed Al Marzooqi — Supplied photo
Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 2:20 PM

Maj Saad Ahmed Al Marzooqi, a senior Abu Dhabi Police officer, is bringing with him more than 15 years of service uncovering money laundering cases and financial embezzlement to his new post. He was recently appointed as the first Emirati member of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) International Cooperation Review Team.

FATF is an international body that gathers countries — from the US to China — to tackle financial crime. It sets international standards to prevent the risk of illicit money flows and makes assessments whether countries are taking effective action against money laundering and other financial crimes, including terrorist organisation financing.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During the 15-year period he had worked with the police force, Al Marzooqi had exposed 183 money laundering cases that are related to drugs and financial embezzlement. He had also created a database of incidents, which contributed to an increase in convictions from a monthly average of 3 to 14.


Officials said Al Marzooqi's appointment to the FATF is a boost to the UAE’s global efforts against money laundering. Early this year, the country was removed from the global watchlist of countries that were placed in 2022 under enhanced due diligence because of “vulnerability to money laundering".

Certified international expert

Al Marzooqi is a certified international expert in anti-money laundering crimes and an international assessor for the FATF in East Asia and North Africa. He said he would work to support countries that suffer from strategic deficiencies to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. He will also participate in the FATF’s joint group mission for Africa and the Middle East to evaluate the action plan of one of the African countries.

Al Marzooqi, who is also head of International Cases Branch at Abu Dhabi Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Directorate, earned his bachelor's degree in of finance, accounting, and management from the University of Nottingham. He got a master’s degree in forensic accounting and criminal investigations from Sheffield Hallam University, and recently obtained his doctorate in business administration, criminology, and psychology from the UAE University.

This isn’t the first time, however, that Al Marzooqi has been involved with the FATF and other international entities. He was previously appointed as the official spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Interior in the assessment of the FATF in France, Zambia, Morocco, and Mauritius; and as a representative in the international Egmont Group and Interpol meetings.

His dedicated service earned him numerous awards and special recognitions. He was named in the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 40 Under 40 list, an award designed to recognise 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world who demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession. Al Marzooqi also received the Minister of Interior Excellence award.

Ahmed Waqqas Alawlaqi

