Meet Emirati astrophotographer who linked ancient stories of the stars with UAE heritage

From the Burj Khalifa during the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter, to stunning shots of the Milky Way from the Razin Desert, Tamim Al Tamimi, a member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy and the Emirates Astronomy Society, initially picked up his lens as a personal passion for the skies. This passion then blossomed into a mission to connect the awe of celestial phenomena with the rich tapestry of Emirati heritage.

Tamim emphasised the connection between his photography and Emirati heritage. “Astrophotography allows me to merge stunning celestial images with local landscapes,” he said. “For instance, I often frame the galaxy with mountains or palm trees, highlighting that these images are uniquely tied to the UAE.”

Tamim began his career as an astrophotographer in 2019, initially sparked by a simple hobby. “I started out simply as a hobbyist, but my background in astronomy pushed me to take it more seriously,” he told Khaleej Times. “I began photographing the stars in a more structured way in 2019, starting with a regular camera before moving on to a telescope and more advanced equipment.”

When asked about his favourite photograph, he reflected, “It’s difficult to choose just one, but my first image of Jupiter stands out. The details were remarkable and encouraged me to keep going. I also cherish a shot of the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter set against a local backdrop, which was the Burj Khalifa.”

Discussing the growing interest in astronomy in the UAE, he remarked, “I see a noticeable improvement; the Emirates is evolving into a centre for astronomical studies.” However, he reiterated that accessibility to quality equipment remains an ongoing challenge.

Tamim had some of his shots displayed at Duroor Nights, a unique desert camping experience that celebrated the Duroor system and its profound impact on Emirati life on Saturday, 16 November, at Wadi Modaynah Dam in Ras Al Khaimah. This event was part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and cultural heritage in the UAE.

Tamim highlighted the significant challenges faced by astrophotographers in the region, particularly light pollution. “Finding suitable locations is tough , and they can be very far. Plus, most of the equipment needs to be imported, which can be a hurdle.”

Despite these obstacles, he is passionate about increasing awareness of astronomy in Arabic. “Most resources about astronomy are available only in English,” he noted. “It’s my goal to share my findings in Arabic on my social media, providing detailed explanations about the celestial objects I capture and the equipment I use. The current generation must have access to knowledge in their native language. We need more Arabic content to inspire young people in the Arab world.”

The event also acknowledged the work of fellow astrophotographers, such as Yousef Al Qasimi, who captured striking images of recent celestial events. “These moments resonate with our heritage,” he explained, noting how ancient Emiratis relied on celestial observations to mark seasonal changes.

During the event, Tamim shared tips on how to view the Milky Way in the UAE. "The best Months to view the Milky Way in the UAE is starting from May till the end of August when the galaxy's arm is visible near the horizon. Finding dark spots away from city lights is crucial for a clear view." Through his lens, Tamim Al Tamimi not only captures the beauty of the cosmos but also preserves and promotes the rich astronomical heritage of the UAE, inspiring a new generation to look up and explore the stars.