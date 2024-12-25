Meet Dubai Police's first gaming ambassador who has been streaming every day for 4 years

Photos: Supplied

Dubai Police have appointed Taha Khokhar, known online as Pakman, as their first-ever Gaming Ambassador. This Pakistani-Canadian influencer, who has been in Dubai for one year, started with a determination to support his family through his gaming career. Fluent in multiple languages and currently learning Arabic, Pakman is dedicated to fostering a more inclusive gaming community in the region.

“I’ve been gaming for as long as I can remember. The moment I grasped a controller, I was hooked. Watching YouTubers turn their passion into a profession inspired me to start creating my own videos back in 2010,” the 28-year-old said.

Pakman reflected on key achievements that have shaped his gaming career. “Earning my first $1,000 through streaming was a watershed moment. It made me realise that my success wasn’t just a stroke of luck; it was the result of hard work.”

His partnership with the Call of Duty video game was a pivotal experience that enabled him to transition from content creation to actively participating in major gaming events. “Being part of launch campaigns for new Call of Duty games was a huge honour for me.”

His ambition to become the face of gaming in the Middle East drove Pakman to move from Canada to Dubai. “Upon arriving last year, I was impressed by the Dubai Police's commitment to fostering a vibrant gaming community through tournaments,” he noted. After a year of dedicated effort, he is now leading the charge as the official Gaming Ambassador, aiming to elevate the local gaming scene and enhance community engagement.

Turning passion into a career

Pakman faced challenges early in his career, struggling to find success for over a decade. “When Covid hit, I named myself Pakman. I wanted to show that anyone can achieve their dreams, regardless of cultural expectations. As a Pakistani man, I was often told my career options were limited, but I was determined to succeed in gaming—an industry often viewed as a ‘stupid dream.’”

His perseverance led him to where he is today, despite naysayers urging him to pursue a more traditional career path.

Pakman is a leading English-speaking gaming creator in the Middle East. “Success came from relentless hard work and, admittedly, some luck. I often worked on just a few hours of sleep a night,” he explained. His content has amassed over 100 million views this year, demonstrating his impact in the GCC region.

With over 1.5 million followers on social media, Pakman plans to leverage his influence to advocate for cyber safety and responsible gaming. “I emphasise the importance of being cautious online. I share personal experiences to highlight that cybersecurity is a real issue,” he stated.

Pakman says he has been streaming for four years, without a single day off. “The drive to prove myself kept me motivated. I wanted to ensure I had no regrets, knowing I gave it my all,” he remarked.

Bridging cultural gaps