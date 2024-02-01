Medical tattoos on the rise: UAE residents turn to permanent makeup to cover scars, baldness

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 6:00 AM

Bachar Salem, 44, had a good mop of hair before experiencing genetic baldness that changed his appearance. The Dubai resident struggled with low self-esteem due to the transformation for years before he opted for a 3D Scalp micro-pigmentation medical tattoo.

The natural, pain-free technique and the healing process took approximately two weeks, leaving him feeling more confident about his appearance. Talking to Khaleej Times, Salem said, "Honestly, I feel much better with the shaved head look, which suits me. It has boosted my confidence."

Salem is part of a growing trend, with hundreds of men and women seeking permanent make-up solutions through medical tattoos. According to a medical tattoo artist in Dubai, these tattoos are increasingly popular among both men and women — either to conceal scars or genetic baldness. The most popular permanent make-up solutions are beard, hair, and eyebrow filling.

Bachar Salem

"By mimicking the appearance of make-up through applying pigments to the skin, permanent make-up instils newfound confidence in individuals," tattoo artist Hazim Ghandi Naouri explained.

What is permanent tattoo

Paramedical tattooing, medical tattooing or micro-pigmentation is a specialised procedure performed by trained professionals. It involves the application of specialised pigments or dyes to the skin to address specific cosmetic or medical concerns like cleft lips, breast cancer surgery scars, and afterbirth makeovers. The exact process can vary depending on the specific procedure and the individual's needs.

Perfecting make-up

Thuraya Almakhzoomi, who lives in Los Angeles, travelled to Dubai to find the best semi-permanent tattoo solution. She had a scar on her eyebrow and sought a permanent solution instead of applying cosmetics daily.

"Medical tattoos have saved me so much time in the morning worrying about perfecting the look of my eyebrows; I would recommend them in cases similar to mine," Thuraya said.

Her healing process lasted approximately two weeks after the procedure. Although protecting the tattoo from the sun was challenging, she found using sun protectors helpful.

Cathi

A beautician from Switzerland, Cathi wanted to maintain a presentable look without spending hours in front of the mirror. She wanted fuller eyebrows without needing daily make-up, leading her to opt for a medical tattoo. Overcoming initial concerns about pain, Cathi was relieved with the pain-free process and the results. It took around a month for her tattoo to heal completely, during which she avoided spas and water activities.

"I never thought that the results would be that convenient. I am so happy with the results, and it makes me do more during the day as I work in the aesthetic field, and it is important always to look good," Cathi said.

Muhannad

Dubai resident Muhannad opted for a beard hair filling and described his experience as wonderful and pain-free.

"It like that my hair looks fuller and thicker, this wasn't the case earlier," Said Muhannad.

Hazim Ghandi Naouri, popularly known as Huzz, began his journey as a tattoo artist in 2001. He initially offered his artistic skills to friends and anyone interested in his work at his first tattoo parlour in Amman, Jordan.

Hazim Ghandi Naouri

Witnessing the surge in the popularity of tattoos, Huzz transitioned into the cosmetics and beauty industry, specialising in permanent make-up solutions. In August 2022, he opened Huzz Ink Clinic in Dubai to cater to the growing demand for his expertise in the field.

