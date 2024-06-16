'Meat, meet and eat': Dubai residents' families fly in for Eid Al Adha celebrations

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 6:42 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 10:37 PM

For millions of Muslims worldwide, Eid Al Adha is a moment to come together with loved ones for prayers and joyful celebrations. Some families have travelled specifically to the UAE to celebrate the festival with their loved ones in Dubai.

Residents observed the first day of Eid Al Adha by attending prayers at mosques throughout the UAE early on Sunday morning.

Mosques and large open spaces called Eid musallahs hosted the special prayers shortly after sunrise with the prayer spaces typically remaining open from the Fajr prayer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

House full of guests

Sameer Haziq has a house full of guests this Eid as many from India have been UAE-bound due to their children’s school holidays.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said, “This Eid I have a lot of people at my house. It’s actually a full house with everyone sharing stories and catching up on each other's lives. My brother-in-law and his family are visiting us from India. It's going to be a day full of celebration."

Elaborating on why he has so many guests this time during the festival, he said, "In India, children are currently on their summer break, and with the extreme heat this year, many prefer to come to Dubai, where it's more comfortable. Everyone stays inside air-conditioned rooms. Dubai also has a lot to offer, especially during Eid."

He explained how everyone woke up early, donned their best clothes, and headed to the prayer venue.

“A childhood friend of mine is also visiting Dubai with his family, and they will be joining us this evening. My uncle (mother’s brother), who lives in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), is hosting a gala lunch this afternoon at his villa. It’s going to be a real feast in every sense of the word. Since this is Bakra Eid, they have sacrificial meat coming from the abattoir, and my aunt will be preparing delicacies like Kaleji (Liver) masala, Biriyani, and Korma, ending with some interesting desserts that my aunt always makes.”

“So, this Eid is all about meat, meet, and eat,” he quipped.

Residents also await the spectacular fireworks that are a hallmark of the vibrant festivities in the country.

“This is one of our most important festivals, and what better way to celebrate it than with family and friends who have travelled to the UAE for this occasion. After we returned from the mosque we've been cleaning and decorating the house. Although we do these things regularly, it’s always different when guests are coming over. So, in the afternoon, we’ll be going to my relative’s house for lunch, and in the evening, we’ll host a big gathering at our place,” added Haziq.

Eid Al Adha holds significant importance in Islam and aligns with the Haj pilgrimage to Makkah, which is obligatory for Muslims to undertake at least once in their lifetime, provided they are able to do so.

Reminiscing childhood

Palestinian resident Mays Alalem, said the last few days have been full of activities for her, thanks to the unbelievable sales the city is offering this Eid season.

Alalem said, “Preparing for Eid is always an elaborate process. From pre-Eid rituals such as getting nails and hair done at the salon to shopping for Eid outfits, these activities bring a sense of excitement for my six-year-old daughter and me as we get ready for the celebrations.”